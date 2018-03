The 4-year-old boy seriously wounded in a Be'er Sheva apartment fire Sunday evening was transferred for care overnight in a hyperbaric chamber at the Asaf HaRofe Hospital.

Dr. Danny Golan, a senior physician at the children's ICU at Soroka Hospital said that due to damage to the young boy's lungs, who inhaled smoke during the fire, the treatment will allow to "transfer high concentrations of oxygen to the body's organs."