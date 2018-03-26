Police investigators arrive at PM's residence

Investigators from the police's Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit have arrived at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem's Balfour Street.

During the interrogation, he will be confronted with details provided by state's witnesses Nir Hefetz and Shlomo Filber regarding the Bezeq-Walla! probe (Case 4000) and alleged benefits furnished to Bezeq majority shareholder Shaul Elovitch in return for positive coverage.

The prime minister's wife Sara will be questioned at the Lahav 433 Lod offices at the same time, including for tampering with an investigation.

The couple's son Yair Netanyahu is also expected to provide testimony for the first time.