Partner of French gunman was known by police as radicalized
AP|Published:  03.26.18 , 11:02

PARIS – A French judicial official says the partner of the Islamist extremist who carried out an attack last week in southern France was, like him, known to police as radicalized.

 

The 18-year-old woman was still being detained Monday by police for questioning in the case, as well as a 17-year-old friend of gunman Radouane Lakdim, the official said. He was speaking anonymously to discuss the ongoing investigation.

 

Lakdim was known to police for drug-dealing, and since 2014 had been on the so-called "Fiche S" list, a government register of individuals suspected of being radicalized but who have yet to perform acts of terrorism.

 

Four people were killed in a carjacking and the supermarket attack Friday near the city of Carcassonne. Lakdim was killed by police who stormed the supermarket.

 


First published: 03.26.18, 11:02
