Commander of the Israel Air Force's air defense systems, Brig.-Gen. Zvika Haimovich commented on the Iron Dome being triggered Sunday night due to Gaza machinegun fire and said, "The system recognized rocket fire that may threaten the Zikim region. There was neither human nor technical error."

"There was system oversensitivity, and we had five seconds to decide. We don't take risks in situation with even the slightest potential of harming either civilians or property," he added.