Netanyahu expresses solidarity with France
Associated Press |Published:  03.26.18 , 18:31
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed solidarity with France after the death of a police officer in an Islamic extremist attack last week.

 

Speaking during the visit to Jerusalem of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Netanyahu said: "We grieve with you over the loss
of innocent French lives and of a true hero, the officer Arnaud Beltrame, a hero of humanity, not only a hero of France, and we understand this very well."

 

Beltrame died after exchanging places with a hostage during the attack Friday in southern France. Four people were killed, including the officer, at a supermarket and in a carjacking. The gunman was killed when police stormed the supermarket.

 

Le Drian thanked Netanyahu, saying that Beltrame "paid his life, his fight against terrorism. We have this fight in common; the basis of everything is security."

 


First published: 03.26.18, 18:31
