Albania to expel two Russian diplomats

TIRANA- Albania's foreign ministry said on Monday it was declaring two Russian diplomats persona non grata because their activity was not compliant with their diplomatic status.

In a statement, it did not refer to the nerve agent attack in Britain earlier this month that was blamed on Russia and which other countries cited as the reason for similar expulsions of Russian diplomats on Monday.

Prime Minister Edi Rama earlier said the expulsions had been coordinated with fellow NATO countries and that "Russians who trod on the national interest will leave".