Italy's right criticises mass expulsions of Russian diplomats
Reuters|Published:  03.26.18 , 19:15

ROME - League leader Matteo Salvini, head of Italy's conservative bloc of parties, criticised the United States and several EU countries on Monday for expelling Russian diplomats following a nerve agent attack in Britain.

 

The conservative alliance, which includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, emerged as the single largest group in parliament at a March 4 national election and is now seeking to build a coalition government.

 

"Boycotting Russia, renewing sanctions and expelling diplomats does not resolve problems, it aggravates them," Salvini said in a Tweet.

 

Giorgia Meloni, who heads the Brothers of Italy party, was also enraged. "Unacceptable that a caretaker government has expelled two staffers at the Russian embassy," Meloni tweeted, accusing the administration of being servile to foreign states.

 

"Luckily it will soon no longer be in a position to damage Italy's national interests," she added.

 


