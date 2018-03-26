Italy's right criticises mass expulsions of Russian diplomats

ROME - League leader Matteo Salvini, head of Italy's conservative bloc of parties, criticised the United States and several EU countries on Monday for expelling Russian diplomats following a nerve agent attack in Britain.

The conservative alliance, which includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, emerged as the single largest group in parliament at a March 4 national election and is now seeking to build a coalition government.

"Boycotting Russia, renewing sanctions and expelling diplomats does not resolve problems, it aggravates them," Salvini said in a Tweet.

Giorgia Meloni, who heads the Brothers of Italy party, was also enraged. "Unacceptable that a caretaker government has expelled two staffers at the Russian embassy," Meloni tweeted, accusing the administration of being servile to foreign states.

"Luckily it will soon no longer be in a position to damage Italy's national interests," she added.