AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans say country is headed wrong way

WASHINGTON - While Americans say they're feeling slightly better about the current direction of the country than they did last month, their overall outlook for the future remains quite dim, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll released Monday finds that 37 percent of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction. That's up slightly from the 32 percent who said the same in February.

Still, 62 percent think the country is headed in the wrong direction. And when asked about the year ahead, just 32 percent say they think things will get better—and 45 percent expect things to get worse.