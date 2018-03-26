UN: Children must not be at risk during Palestinian protest

The UN envoy for the Middle East urged restraint on Monday as he raised concern about children at risk during Palestinian protests starting this week near the Gaza-Israel border.

Palestinian families are planning to pitch hundreds of tents in the Gaza Strip near the border starting on Friday, launching a six-week show of support for Palestinian refugees.

"It is imperative that civilians, in particular children, not be targeted and that all actors refrain from putting children at risk at any time," Nickolay Mladenov told the council via video conference from Jerusalem.

"I call on all sides to exercise restraint and to take the necessary steps to avoid violent escalation," he said.