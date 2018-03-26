Turkey condemns nerve agent attack, but no plans to expel Russian diplomats

Turkey condemned Monday the poison attack against the former Russian spy in Britain but has no plans to expel any Russian diplomats.
Without mentioning Russia, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement that Turkey considers the use of chemical weapons as a crime against humanity and said the perpetrators of the attack on British soil should be caught and brought to justice.
Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, however, that Turkey maintained "positive" ties with Russia and would not take any actions against Moscow.
Speaking to reporters following a Cabinet meeting, Bozdag said: "Turkey is not contemplating taking any decisions against Russia."