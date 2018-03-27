Australia expels 2 Russian diplomats

Australia has announced it is expelling two Russian diplomats in response to the recent nerve agent attack on a former Russian military intelligence officer and his daughter in Britain.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement the two diplomats were undeclared intelligence officers and have been given seven days to leave Australia. Turnbull slammed the attack as "the first offensive use of chemical weapons in Europe since World War II." He also called it "reckless and deliberate" conduct by Russia that harms global security and violates rules against the use of chemical weapons.