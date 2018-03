The White House is investigating whether two loans totaling more than $500 million to the family real estate business of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner violated any criminal laws or regulations, according to the US Office of Government Ethics.

Democratic lawmakers asked the White House and Kushner Cos for documents after the New York Times last month reported the loans extended in 2017 by Citigroup Inc and the private equity firm Apollo Global Management.