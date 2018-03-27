Nasrallah: Saudis offered Syria money to sever ties with Iran

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah says Saudi Arabia has offered to allot billions of dollars to rebuild Syria if Damascus severs its ties with Iiran and Hezbollah. As part of the proposal, Nasrallah says, the Saudis offered to stop funding the rebels fighting the Assad regime.
Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar reported that Nasrallah accused the United States and Saudi Arabia of intervening in the parliament elections in a bid to weaken his organization, which he said had become stronger and "threatens US plans in the entire region."