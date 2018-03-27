Putin announce day of mourning for mall fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared Wednesday a day of national mourning for the victims of a shopping mall fire in Siberia that killed at least 64 people.
Putin flew to the city of Kemerovo earlier on Tuesday to look at the investigation into the blaze that trapped dozens of parents and children who came to the entertainment center on Sunday on the first weekend of the school recess. Putin, however, did not come out to thousands of angry protesters who rallied on the central square demanding a transparent probe.