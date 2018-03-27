Channels
Britain's May says more to be done against Russia over spy attack
Reuters|Published:  03.27.18 , 14:59
Prime Minister Theresa May told senior ministers on Tuesday there was still more to be done in Britain's long-term response to Russia after blaming Moscow for the use of a nerve agent against a former Russian spy in England.

 

"Yesterday was a significant moment in our response to this reckless act of aggression, but there is still more to be done as we work with international partners on a long-term response to the challenge posed by Russia," her spokesman said, reporting remarks made by May at a cabinet meeting. May told cabinet that countries had acted against Russia not just out of solidarity but because they recognised the threat it posed.

 

 


