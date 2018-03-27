NATO expels 7 staff from Russian mission

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance will expel seven staffers from the Russian mission due to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.
He says NATO will also deny the pending accreditation request of three other workers at the Russian mission.
Russia is not a member of NATO. Stoltenberg says, despite the expulsions, Russia will still have a diplomatic mission of 20 people at alliance headquarters in Brussels and that will allow Russia to keep essential contacts with NATO members.
Stoltenberg says "we will continue to work for meaningful dialogue" with Russia but the measure announced Tuesday "send a very clear message to Russia that it has costs."