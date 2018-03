Attorney Eyal Cohen joined the legal team of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with attorneys Yaakov Weinroth and Amit Hadad.

Cohen, the co-founder of Cohen-Strashnov London Law Firm, represented Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit during his tenure as state secretary in the Harpaz Affair, in which suspected of breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

Until recently, Cohen defended Major General Roni Rittman against allegations of sexual harassment of a subordinate policewoman.