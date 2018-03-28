Study shows Israelis prefer private college over university

The Israel Central Bureau of Statistics published data regarding applicants for bachelor's degree studies at universities and academic colleges in the academic year 2016/17, revealing there were approximately 32,000 such applicants in universities, compared to approximately 42,000 at public and private academic colleges.

The CBS noted that despite the expansion of the higher education system, in recent years there has been a significant drop in the number of applicants to universities, decreasing by 12.2% over the past decade.