A 50-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Wednesday afternoon in her apartment on Derekh Shalma in south Tel Aviv.

Medics originally said that she was in critical condition, but were forced to pronounce her dead.

Police opened an investigation into the murder, and arrested her husband as a suspect.

The circumstances were not immediately clear, but police are compiling testimony from neighbors who claim that in recent weeks the couple were were involved in an ongoing conflict.