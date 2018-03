An indictment was served Thursday morning against an Arab-Israeli man who ran over and lightly-to-moderately wounded two soldiers, a border policeman and a pedestrian in the city of Acre in early March in what police confirmed was a terror attack.

Malek Yousef Asadi (26) from Shefa-'Amr in northern Israel carried out his attack at the city’s train station, before a Border Police officer managed to shoot him and neutralize him.