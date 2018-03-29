Water crisis spurs protests in Iran

A number of protests have broken out in Iran since the beginning of the year over water, a growing political concern due to a drought which residents of parched areas and analysts say has been exacerbated by mismanagement.
The demonstrations have been relatively small, sporadic and limited to towns around the central city of Isfahan and Khuzestan province
in the west. But they have highlighted an issue that played a role in earlier unrest and the authorities have cracked down, while recognising the need for change.
In early March, the turnout was light in a town near Isfahan, with dozens of farmers chanting the tongue-in-cheek slogan "Death to farmers, long live oppressors!", according to online videos. A week later the protests became more tense.