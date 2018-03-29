Channels
Russian ex-spy's daughter no longer in critical condition
AP|Published:  03.29.18 , 18:08
The daughter of a Russian ex-spy who was poisoned in a nerve-agent attack along with her father is improving rapidly and is out of critical condition, the hospital treating the pair said Thursday.

 

Yulia Skripal's 66-year-old father Sergei remains in critical condition.

 

Salisbury NHS Trust, which oversees the hospital where the Skripals are being treated, said 33-year-old Yulia is "improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition. Her condition is now stable."

 

"She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day," said Dr. Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital.

 


