Brig. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon was promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed as the new Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, replacing outgoing COGAT Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai.

The appointment ceremony was held at the chief of staff's office in The Kirya, and was attended by Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and members of the IDF General Staff.