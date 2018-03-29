Channels
France's ex-president Sarkozy to face a corruption trial
AP|Published:  03.29.18 , 19:32
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is being ordered to stand trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling, in yet another humbling knockdown to the hard-charging conservative leader.

 

Sarkozy has faced multiple corruption investigations since leaving office in 2012. He was handed preliminary charges just last week in
the most shocking affair: accusations that he took millions in illegal campaign financing from then-Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

 

In a separate case, a judicial official said Thursday that Sarkozy was ordered to stand trial on accusations that he tried to illegally obtain information from a magistrate about yet another investigation involving Sarkozy.

 

The former president, 63, can appeal the order, and no potential trial date has been set. He has denied wrongdoing.

 


First published: 03.29.18, 19:32
