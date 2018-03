Sessions: No new special counsel yet for Republican concerns

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he won't immediately appoint a new special counsel to investigate a number of Republican grievances involving the FBI and Justice Department, despite mounting pressure from members of his own party.

Sessions, in a letter to three Republican committee leaders, reiterated that he had directed a senior federal prosecutor, Utah's US attorney John W. Huber, to evaluate "certain issues," including whether such an appointment is necessary. Huber's review is ongoing, and Sessions said he gets regular updates.

The letter is likely to unnerve Republican lawmakers, who have called for multiple special counsels to study allegations of misconduct

Democrats say the allegations are an effort to distract from and undermine the separate work of special counsel Robert Mueller as his team's Russia investigation intensifies.