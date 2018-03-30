Gaza farmer killed by Israeli tank shell-Gaza health official

A Gaza farmer was killed and a second man was wounded by an Israeli tank shell on Friday, a Gaza health ministry spokesman said, on a day of heightened tensions ahead of planned protests by Palestinians along the border with Israel.
The Israeli military declined initial comment and was checking for details.
The Gaza health ministry spokesman said the farmer was killed and another wounded near the town of Khan Younis. Residents there said he was gathering crops to sell later.
"Omar Samour, 27, was martyred and another citizen was wounded as a result of (Israeli) targeting of farmers east of Qarara village," the health ministry said.