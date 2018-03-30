US Mid-East envoy Greenblatt accuses Hamas of planning 'hostile march" against Israel

US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt accused Hamas on Thursday of orchestrating a "hostile march" against Israel, lambasting them on their lack of focus on deeply pressing issues, such as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, which they control.

"Hamas is encouraging a hostile march on the Israel-Gaza border," Greenblatt tweeted. "Hamas should focus on desperately needed improvements

Gaza’s embattled Hamas rulers are imploring people to march along the border with Israel in the coming weeks in a risky gambit meant to shore up their shaky rule. In an unusual statement on Thursday evening, though, Hamas called on the masses expected to take part in the "Great March of Return" to stick to "peaceful ways" of protest.