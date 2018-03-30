Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Afghan official: 4 civilians killed amid battle with Taliban
AP|Published:  03.30.18 , 11:22
An Afghan official says four civilians have been killed and another eight wounded during a gunbattle between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in northeastern Badakhshan province.

 

Asadullah Mujadedi, a district police chief there, says the battle broke out after security forces launched a clean-up operation in Badakhshan's Jurm district.

 

Mujahdedi says the Taliban, armed with mortars and machine gun rifles, fired from within the houses in a blistering battle that lasted throughout the day on Thursday.

 

A statement from the Taliban on Friday claimed significantly more civilians were killed in the firefight and blamed the government for their deaths.

 


First published: 03.30.18, 11:22
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.