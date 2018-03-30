Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Russia expels two Spanish diplomats
Reuters|Published:  03.30.18 , 17:45

MADRID - Russia expelled two Spanish diplomats on Friday, Spain's public broadcaster RTVE said, as Moscow responded to the expulsion of two Russian officials from Madrid earlier this week following the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

 

The two Spanish diplomats expelled are the embassy's head of staff and the military attache, RTVE said, citing sources from the Spanish delegation in Moscow.

 

Nobody was immediately available at the Spanish foreign ministry to confirm the report.

 


First published: 03.30.18, 17:45
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.