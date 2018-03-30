Russia: US tried to recruit expelled diplomats

Russia's Foreign Ministry has accused US intelligence services of trying to recruit Russian diplomats expelled by the US amid a diplomatic conflict over the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.
The ministry said Friday it saw a "sharp increase in provocative actions against Russian diplomats" following the US decision earlier this week to order out 60 Russian diplomats.
It said American intelligence services have engaged in "frantic efforts" to make cooperation offers to the expelled diplomats. The ministry described the alleged US overtures as "cynical and disgusting," adding that they have failed.
Two dozen countries ordered more than 150 Russian diplomats out in a show of solidarity with Britain over the nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal. Moscow denies involvement and has responded in kind.