Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria

WEST PALM BEACH - President Donald Trump is telling advisers he wants an early exit of US troops from Syria, two senior administration officials said on Friday, a stance that may put him at odds with many top US officials.
Trump is spending Easter weekend at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate. During a speech in Richfield, Ohio on Thursday, he revealed his desire
to withdraw US forces from Syria and turn over security to regional countries.
He said that based on allied victories against Islamic State militants, "We'll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon."
The administration officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Trump's comment during the speech reflected internal deliberations with advisers in which he has wondered aloud why US forces should remain with the militants on their heels.