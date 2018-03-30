2 notorious British ISIS members say fair trial is impossible

KOBANI - Two British members of the Islamic State group believed to have belonged to a cell notorious for beheading hostages in northern Syria said Friday that their home country's revoking of their citizenship denies them the possibility of fair trial. One of them said

The men were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up the ISIS cell nicknamed "The Beatles" by surviving captives because of their English accents. The cell became known for its brutality, holding in captivity more than 20 Western hostages, and torturing and killing several, including American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers, in 2014 and 2015.

The two men, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, spoke to The Associated Press from their detention Friday in northern Syria in their first interview with the media. They were captured in early January in eastern Syria by the Kurdish-led US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces amid the collapse of ISIS.