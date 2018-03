Eighteen people were lightly hurt from smoke inhalation in an apartment fire in Netanya on Friday.

Firefighters extracted some people who were trapped in the 5th floor apartment on Petah Tikva Street in the city because of the smoke.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the injured to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, the Laniado Hospital in Netanya and the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.