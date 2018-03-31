Channels
UN leader calls for investigation into deadly Gaza clashes
Associated Press |Published:  03.31.18 , 08:17

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Friday for an independent investigation into deadly clashes in Gaza between Palestinians and Israeli troops, while Security Council members urged restraint on both sides.

 

The council didn't decide on any action or joint message after an emergency meeting Friday evening. Kuwait convened it hours after the bloodiest day in Gaza since the 2014 cross-border war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the coastal strip.

 

Guterres wants "an independent and transparent investigation" into the violence, spokesman Farhan Haq said.

 


First published: 03.31.18, 08:17
