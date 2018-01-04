Governor of Russia's Kemerovo resigns over deadly mall fire

MOSCOW - The governor of Russia's Kemerovo region resigned on Sunday over a mall fire that killed more than 60 after a litany of violations in safety procedures left shoppers and children trapped inside the building.

Aman Tuleyev, 73, said in a video posted on the regional administration's website that stepping down was the only course of action possible. President Vladimir Putin accepted his resignation, the Kremlin said.

"With such a heavy burden, it's impossible to work as the governor," Tuleyev said. "It's morally impossible."