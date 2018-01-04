Roads to be blocked Monday due to Priestly Blessings at Western Wall

The police announced road blockages in Jerusalem as part of the preparations for the Priestly Blessings at the Western Wall on Monday.

The police said that Hebron St. will be blocked Monday between 8am-8pm from Miriam Hahasmonait and all the way to the Old City, as well as Egron St. towards the Mamilla neighborhood and Hativat Yerushalyim St on both directions.

Movement of vehicles will be allowed only to residents of the area, and Highway 1 will be blocked from the Police National Headquarters to the Old City. People with handicap certificate will be allowed to enter via Zion Gate.

Police recommended not to enter the area by car during the intemediate days of Passover.