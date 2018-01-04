Egypt, Jordan urge international community to protect Gazans from Israel

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met in Cairo to discuss the events of the Friday's March of Return protest on the Gaza Strip border.

In a joint press conference, the two voiced their support of the Palestinians plight, urging the international community to intervene and defend them.

"The international community must protect the Palestinians who demand their legitimate rights," Safadi said. "We refuse violence against them and refuse to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."

"Protect the Palestinians so they can obtain their legitimate rights," Shoukry echoed.