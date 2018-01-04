Netanyahu speaks to slain Holocaust survivor's son

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with Daniel Knoll, the son of Mireille Knoll, an 85-year-old Jewish Holocaust survivor who was stabbed to death last week in her apartment in Paris, before her home was set on fire in what was believed to be an anti-Semitic attack.
“The people of Israel and the State of Israel is with you. This was a shocking murder. The story of your dear mother, who was cruelly taken, is a reminder for us that the struggles of our people are still before us,” he said.