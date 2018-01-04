Trump says 'NO MORE' on deal for 'Dreamer' immigrants

President Donald Trump declared Sunday that a deal to help "Dreamer" immigrants was "NO MORE" and threatened to pull out of a free trade agreement with Mexico unless it does more to stop people from crossing into the US. He claimed they're coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
"NO MORE DACA DEAL!" Trump tweeted one hour after he started the day by wishing his followers a "HAPPY EASTER!"
He said Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" The US, Canada and Mexico are currently renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement at Trump's insistence.