Chairman of the Zionist Union Party Avi Gabbay welcomed the new agreement between Israel and the United Nations, as a result of which the expulsion of asylum seekers to Africa was nixed and said:

"After years of ignoring the problem, there is finally an outline that also recognizes theier status as asylum seekers. It also lays down a solution for the rehabilitation of the neighborhoods of southern Tel Aviv and also establishes a policy for migrant workers."