Leader of group advocating asylum seekers' expulsion objects to new Israel-UN agreement

Shefi Paz, head of the South Tel Aviv Liberation Front and a leading proponent of the planned mass expulsion, expressed her firm opposition to the nixing of the plan in favor of another signed with the UN according to which only half of the country's asylum seekers will be relocated to other countries, claiming that "the agreement is a disgrace to the State of Israel and a direct result of the total failure of years-long negligent policy."
Paz, a resident of southern Tel Aviv, added that the region's residents "will continue the struggle until the last infiltrator is gone from our neighborhoods."