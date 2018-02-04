Russia says rebels are leaving Syria's Douma

The Russian military says rebels are leaving the town of Douma in the suburbs of Damascus.
Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, of the Russian military's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said Monday that 1,146 rebels and their relatives have left Douma, in the eastern Ghouta suburbs, for the northern province of Idlib over the past 24 hours.
Yevtushenko said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies that a total of 30,376 people have left Douma since Wednesday.
The Syrian government and the Russian military backing it have demanded that the Army of Islam rebel group leave the area for northern Syria, following a devastating five-week government offensive in eastern Ghouta.
The Russian military said the rebels will surrender maps of mined areas and underground tunnels when they leave Douma.