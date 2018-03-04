Iranian President Rouhani: US and Israel interfere in Syria

BEIRUT - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attacked the United States and Israel for their roles in Syria before he boarded a plane for Turkey where he was scheduled to meet President Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Americans are against the Syrian government establishing its authority throughout the whole country and are even thinking of a breakup (of the country)," he said in a ceremony broadcast live from Tehran's Mehrabad airport.

"There's interference from Zionist forces in Syria which has increased problems. They don't respect Syrian national sovereignty. They bomb areas in Syria. They support terrorists. These are all issues which have increased Syria's problems," he said.