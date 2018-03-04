Trump says he will decide soon about future of U.S. troops in Syria

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is thinking very seriously about pulling US troops out of Syria, and will make a decision soon about lessening support in the war-battered country.

"Our primary mission in terms of that was getting rid of ISIS. We've almost completed that task and we'll be making a decision very quickly

Also on Tuesday, Brett McGurk, the special US envoy for the global coalition against Islamic State, told a forum in Washington: "We are in Syria to fight ISIS. That is our mission and our mission isn't over and we are going to complete that mission."