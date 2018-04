MISSOULA - Attorneys for a neo-Nazi website publisher and a Montana woman asked a judge Tuesday to decide whether the white nationalist had a First Amendment right to unleash a "troll storm" of anti-Semitic messages and threats against the Jewish woman's family.

US Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch heard arguments in Missoula on whether to dismiss a lawsuit by Tanya Gersh, a real-estate agent from the mountain resort community of Whitefish, against The Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin.