Report: Mueller said last month Trump not a criminal target 'at this point'

WASHINGTON - US Special Counsel Robert Mueller told President Donald Trump's attorneys last month he was continuing to investigate the president but did not consider him a criminal target in the Russia probe "at this point," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Mueller, in private negotiations in early March about a possible presidential interview, described Trump as a subject of his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, said the Post, which cited three unnamed people familiar with the discussions.
Trump attorney Jay Sekulow and his former attorney John Dowd did not immediately respond to requests for comment.