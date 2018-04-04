Palestinian ambassador: Israel adopted 'shoot-to-kill' policy on Gaza border

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, appealed to the UN Security Council on Tuesday for immediate international protection for Palestinian civilians, especially in Gaza, amid the clashes on the border.

He charged in a letter to the council that Israel has adopted "a shoot-to-kill policy" during what he called peaceful protests.

Mansour strongly backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for an independent investigation of the killings and accused Israel of "intentionally, grossly and systematically" violating its legal obligation to protect civilians.