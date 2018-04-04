Abbas thanks Saudi King Salman for support

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised King Salman on Tuesday, thanking him for his support.
"President Abbas expressed his gratitude and appreciation ... for his supportive positions of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian cause and the cause of Jerusalem and its sacred sites," said a statement published by the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.
Abbas also praised Saudi Arabia for continuing to support the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital, the statement said.