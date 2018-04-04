Channels
Turkey says Russian S-400 missile delivery brought forward to July 2019
Reuters|Published:  04.04.18 , 09:12

ISTANBUL - The planned delivery of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries to Turkey has been brought forward to July 2019, the Turkish undersecretary for defence industries said, from the first quarter of 2020.

 

Turkey and Russia signed the S-400 accord in December, finalising a deal which deepened military ties between NATO member Turkey and the Kremlin.

 

The deal, reportedly worth some $2.5 billion, has worried the West because the system cannot be integrated into NATO's military architecture.

 

"We brought forward the delivery date in the accord signed with Russia to provide the S-400 system and got a date of July 2019," Turkish Undersecretary for Defence Industries Ismail Demir wrote on Twitter overnight.

 


First published: 04.04.18, 09:12
