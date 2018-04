The state has submitted to the High Court its response to a petition seeking to release asylum seekers detained at the Saharonim facility.

The state declared in its reply that an Israeli envoy left to one of the countries with which an expulsion agreement was signed—apparently Uganda—and is expected to communicate whether the agreement was still in force.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will then determine after receiving word from the envoy whether to continue detaining the asylum seekers.